Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 501,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc acquired 35,288 shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $327,472.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,356. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

