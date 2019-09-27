Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Trading Down 0.9%

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 7,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.18.

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.