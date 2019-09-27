Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report sales of $2.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 6,258,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,323. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $52.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,437,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,433 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $1,547,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 481,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 142,544 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73,039 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

