Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Chariot Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.76 ($0.11). The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.02.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

