Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 462,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Charah Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roger D. Shannon bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Also, CEO Scott Andrew Sewell bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. Insiders have acquired 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,105 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charah Solutions by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charah Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

