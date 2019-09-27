Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.70. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $21.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 118,724 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 103,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.