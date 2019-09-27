Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.06. Centamin shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 5,818 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.57%.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

