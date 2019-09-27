Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,225. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,206,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,349,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,681,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,109,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408,987 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,536,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 5,891,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after acquiring an additional 544,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

