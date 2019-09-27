Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe purchased 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 164,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. 8,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

