Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 893,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,444. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 942.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

