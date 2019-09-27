CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CBMB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 2,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,222. CBM Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 7.14%.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

