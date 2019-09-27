Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.80

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.80 and traded as high as $95.38. Cargojet shares last traded at $94.51, with a volume of 10,406 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CJT shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.23, for a total transaction of C$1,032,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,650.40.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

