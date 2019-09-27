Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.