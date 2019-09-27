Cardinal Energy’s (CJ) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.61.

Shares of CJ opened at C$2.63 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$106.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

