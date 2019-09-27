Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $982.20 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $982.20 million and approximately $114.73 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020117 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.02207822 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000630 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, DragonEX, ABCC, Binance, Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, Indodax, Cryptohub, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Exmo, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

