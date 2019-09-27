Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 7.7%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08, 57,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 311,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAPR. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $3.50 to $12.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 270.78% and a negative net margin of 794.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

