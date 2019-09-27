CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.05

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and traded as low as $12.88. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1,588 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCOEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

