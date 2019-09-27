Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Declares $0.06 — Dividend

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

VAMO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.