Cambria Global Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2445 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

NYSEARCA GVAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,356. Cambria Global Value ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $24.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

