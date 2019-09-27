Cambria Core Equity ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CCOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. Cambria Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

