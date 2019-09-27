Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. 10,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

