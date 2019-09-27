Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading Down 6.4%

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18, 3,940,053 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 2,089,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

