CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) updated its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $92-98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.76 million.CalAmp also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.11-$0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CalAmp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.91 on Friday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $391.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.97.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Larry J. Wolfe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.