Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Shares of CDNS opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.18. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $284,306.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,163,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,022,704. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 426,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,272 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

