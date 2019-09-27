Bytom (BTM) Trading 31.1% Lower This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, BigONE, OKEx and CoinEx. Bytom has a total market cap of $57.47 million and $9.99 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00683474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011620 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bibox, FCoin, CoinEx, RightBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Huobi, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, BitMart, Neraex, OKEx, EXX, LBank, BigONE and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

