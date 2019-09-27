Byteball Bytes Achieves Market Cap of $23.46 Million (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Byteball Bytes has a total market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for about $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00189300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.01029626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00089306 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Coin Profile

Byteball Bytes was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

