Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.04

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.04 and traded as low as $20.50. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 2,049,011 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMN. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

