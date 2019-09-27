Burst (BURST) Trading 44% Lower This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $85,535.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burst has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,063,319,218 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinroom, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

