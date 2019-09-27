Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,164 ($15.21) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BUR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,850.67 ($24.18).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 795 ($10.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 840.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,433.18. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.72). The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Charles Parkinson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,469.88). Also, insider Hugh Steven Wilson purchased 29,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £206,752.30 ($270,158.50).

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.