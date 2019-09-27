Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,987.92

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,987.92 and traded as high as $2,188.00. Burberry Group shares last traded at $2,174.00, with a volume of 991,006 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($29.27) price target (up from GBX 1,900 ($24.83)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Burberry Group to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,007.86 ($26.24).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,160.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,987.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown acquired 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

