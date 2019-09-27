Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 237,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 21.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,105,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,787,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

