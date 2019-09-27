Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) PT at $207.22

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.95.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,527. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $228.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.95, for a total transaction of $1,255,556.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,907.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total value of $865,690.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,300.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,041 shares of company stock worth $38,601,986 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,627 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

