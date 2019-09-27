Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. Zoetis reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

ZTS traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $123.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,632. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Zoetis by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,252,000 after buying an additional 374,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

