Brokerages Expect PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNM. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price objective on PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 251,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 411.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

