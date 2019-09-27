Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

NYSE:IBP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. 816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,116,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,577,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,909. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 527.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

