Brokerages Expect FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FGL will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.03 million. FGL had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. FGL’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 543,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,009. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01. FGL has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 329,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,563,237.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,443,844 shares of company stock worth $11,119,262 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FGL in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in FGL by 303.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FGL in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FGL in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

