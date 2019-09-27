Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Infosys reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. UBS Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 46,711,314.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,840,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169,543 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,335,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Infosys by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 17,992.1% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,273,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 10,510,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,236,454. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.