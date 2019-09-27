Brokerages Anticipate Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celestica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Celestica posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celestica.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities lowered their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 108,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Celestica has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $928.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.