British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

BTLCY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 836,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

