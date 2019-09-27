Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $821,501.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,459,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after buying an additional 746,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $53,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after purchasing an additional 240,178 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,689. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.05.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.