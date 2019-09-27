Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $44,540,000.00

Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €44,540,000.00 ($51,790,697.67) and last traded at €44.52 ($51.77), with a volume of 364101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.30 ($51.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.86 and a 200 day moving average of €44.73.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

