BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

BOSC stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

