BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. 1,314,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.