Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,073.17.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $38.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,939.70. 21,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,707. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,081.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,967.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,851.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

