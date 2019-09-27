BLOCKv (VEE) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex, Bancor Network and Bittrex. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $4.83 million and $5,985.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00189376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.01035342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

