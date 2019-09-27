Blakecoin (BLC) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $50,819.00 and $4.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,256.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.02110371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.11 or 0.02692283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00683625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00703758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00460391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,545,871 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.