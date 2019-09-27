Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.74

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $27.00. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 4,031 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

