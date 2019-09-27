BitTube Price Reaches $0.0111 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitTube has a market cap of $2.22 million and $21,539.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00704813 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003286 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 199,573,301 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.