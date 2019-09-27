bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $300.52 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00191326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.01030542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 47,819,900 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

