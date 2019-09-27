BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BioNano Genomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

BNGO stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. BioNano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 247.03% and a negative return on equity of 347.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

